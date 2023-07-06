Three children among 16 dead after gas leak in Boksburg
Victims suffocated after inhaling nitrate oxide in a cylinder apparently used by illegal miners at Angelo informal settlement
06 July 2023 - 11:28 Khanyisile Ngcobo
A police officer inspects the site that was used for a makeshift mining operation, at the scene of a suspected gas leak thought to be linked to illegal mining, in the Angelo shack settlement, near Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on July 6 2023. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Ekurhuleni’s emergency management service (EMS) said 16 people were asphyxiated after a gas leak at an informal settlement in Boksburg, not 24 as initially feared.
The victims were from the Angelo informal settlement where nitrate oxide apparently leaked from a gas cylinder used by zama-zamas who operate from a shack.
“[Among those who died were] eight men, five women and three children,” said Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi.
“Others have been resuscitated after the intervention of the paramedics on site and they were transported to Tambo Memorial Hospital for further medical care.
“Those admitted to the hospital are 16 in total, of which four are in a critical state and 11 others are in a serious but stable condition. One was admitted in a fully conscious state,” Ntladi said.
He confirmed that a forensic team were at the scene investigating the cause of the incident. Police have since taken control of the scene, he added.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana visited the area overnight.
* This is a developing story.
