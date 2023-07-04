National

WATCH: Regulation and the AI industry

Business Day TV speaks to Webber Wentzel partner Wendy Tembedza

04 July 2023 - 22:50
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought a wave of innovation, but the trend may be stifled by government regulation. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Webber Wentzel partner Wendy Tembedza.

