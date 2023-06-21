National

AfriForum welcomes top court ruling against EFF in land invasion case

SCA dismisses EFF application for leave to appeal interdict against Julius Malema and supporters from inciting people to invade private property

21 June 2023 - 19:08 Staff writer
A group of people invade an open piece of land in Olievenhoutbosch after the EFF allegedly claimed there was free land for all who needed it. Picture: PHATHU LUVHENGO
A group of people invade an open piece of land in Olievenhoutbosch after the EFF allegedly claimed there was free land for all who needed it. Picture: PHATHU LUVHENGO

AfriForum on Wednesday welcomed a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal to dismiss an application for leave to appeal by EFF leader Julius Malema and his party against an interdict that AfriForum won in 2017.

The interdict prohibits Malema and the EFF from inciting people to trespass on private property and to illegally occupy it.

AfriForum said it was pleased as this ruling meant Malema and the red berets had exhausted all legal avenues to fight the battle. 

“In January 2023, Malema and the EFF applied for leave to appeal in this case with the high court in Pretoria — the application was dismissed. They then took the matter to the Constitutional Court, which dismissed their application in March 2023. Even after the highest court in South Africa — the Constitutional Court — dismissed their application for leave to appeal, they approached the Supreme Court of Appeal. Today’s definitive verdict by that court leaves Malema and the EFF with no further options for appeal,” AfriForum said. 

AfriForum said the ruling spelt out that incitement to trespass and invade land is a serious crime.

“Even though this fight against the incitement of criminality by thugs is now conclusively over, the question still needs to be asked: why were Malema and the EFF so intensely desperate to be allowed to incite land invasions?” said Ernst van Zyl, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum.

“This third and final defeat for Malema and the EFF in this important battle is a major win for the right to private property and a devastating loss for those who wish to incite criminality and lawlessness,” Van Zyl added. 

For years the EFF has called on its supporters to occupy what they deemed as free and vacant land. 

TimesLIVE

Century-long service delivery struggle looms for eThekwini’s informal settlements

The KZN municipality faces a 90-year backlog to address issues such as area electrification, improvement in sanitation and allocation of RDP housing
National
1 month ago

Homelessness on the rise in Cape Town

The city admits that the influx of people living on pavements and parking lots is bad for pedestrians and residents, and drives businesses away
National
1 month ago

Western Cape battling to curb mass land invasions

Infrastructure MEC bemoans spending on securing land and repairing vandalised houses instead of building more than 700 BNG housing units for ...
National
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Eskom head of legal disapproves of De Ruyter ...
National
2.
Health minister to get his day in court to defend ...
National / Health
3.
SABC CEO calls it a day after completing rare ...
National
4.
Takatso’s R3bn offer sealed SAA deal, state tells ...
National
5.
Parliament gives nod to courts to speed up land ...
National

Related Articles

Parliament gives nod to courts to speed up land reform

National

CHRISTO VAN DER RHEEDE: Poor governance is at the root of agriculture’s ...

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Don’t punish farmers for government’s land reform failures

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: ’Tis the season for policy adventurism

Opinion / Editorials

Farmers divided over new water licences proposal

Business

PODCAST: Agriculture Master Plan is ripe for implementation

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.