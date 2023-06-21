AfriForum welcomes top court ruling against EFF in land invasion case

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
Popo Maja faces two charges of corruption totalling R15,000
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Steinhoff’s restructuring process known as the WHOA allows it to avoid being forced into bankruptcy at the end of June
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
In total, six were abducted
He is one of 16 South Africans entered to play the $2m BMW International Open
Finding young people to become auto technicians is a battle against outdated prejudices, says Nada's Gary McGraw
AfriForum on Wednesday welcomed a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal to dismiss an application for leave to appeal by EFF leader Julius Malema and his party against an interdict that AfriForum won in 2017.
The interdict prohibits Malema and the EFF from inciting people to trespass on private property and to illegally occupy it.
AfriForum said it was pleased as this ruling meant Malema and the red berets had exhausted all legal avenues to fight the battle.
“In January 2023, Malema and the EFF applied for leave to appeal in this case with the high court in Pretoria — the application was dismissed. They then took the matter to the Constitutional Court, which dismissed their application in March 2023. Even after the highest court in South Africa — the Constitutional Court — dismissed their application for leave to appeal, they approached the Supreme Court of Appeal. Today’s definitive verdict by that court leaves Malema and the EFF with no further options for appeal,” AfriForum said.
AfriForum said the ruling spelt out that incitement to trespass and invade land is a serious crime.
“Even though this fight against the incitement of criminality by thugs is now conclusively over, the question still needs to be asked: why were Malema and the EFF so intensely desperate to be allowed to incite land invasions?” said Ernst van Zyl, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum.
“This third and final defeat for Malema and the EFF in this important battle is a major win for the right to private property and a devastating loss for those who wish to incite criminality and lawlessness,” Van Zyl added.
For years the EFF has called on its supporters to occupy what they deemed as free and vacant land.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
AfriForum welcomes top court ruling against EFF in land invasion case
SCA dismisses EFF application for leave to appeal interdict against Julius Malema and supporters from inciting people to invade private property
AfriForum on Wednesday welcomed a ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal to dismiss an application for leave to appeal by EFF leader Julius Malema and his party against an interdict that AfriForum won in 2017.
The interdict prohibits Malema and the EFF from inciting people to trespass on private property and to illegally occupy it.
AfriForum said it was pleased as this ruling meant Malema and the red berets had exhausted all legal avenues to fight the battle.
“In January 2023, Malema and the EFF applied for leave to appeal in this case with the high court in Pretoria — the application was dismissed. They then took the matter to the Constitutional Court, which dismissed their application in March 2023. Even after the highest court in South Africa — the Constitutional Court — dismissed their application for leave to appeal, they approached the Supreme Court of Appeal. Today’s definitive verdict by that court leaves Malema and the EFF with no further options for appeal,” AfriForum said.
AfriForum said the ruling spelt out that incitement to trespass and invade land is a serious crime.
“Even though this fight against the incitement of criminality by thugs is now conclusively over, the question still needs to be asked: why were Malema and the EFF so intensely desperate to be allowed to incite land invasions?” said Ernst van Zyl, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum.
“This third and final defeat for Malema and the EFF in this important battle is a major win for the right to private property and a devastating loss for those who wish to incite criminality and lawlessness,” Van Zyl added.
For years the EFF has called on its supporters to occupy what they deemed as free and vacant land.
TimesLIVE
Century-long service delivery struggle looms for eThekwini’s informal settlements
Homelessness on the rise in Cape Town
Western Cape battling to curb mass land invasions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Parliament gives nod to courts to speed up land reform
CHRISTO VAN DER RHEEDE: Poor governance is at the root of agriculture’s ...
EDITORIAL: Don’t punish farmers for government’s land reform failures
EDITORIAL: ’Tis the season for policy adventurism
Farmers divided over new water licences proposal
PODCAST: Agriculture Master Plan is ripe for implementation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.