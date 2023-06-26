New Shell fuel promises 15km added to your tank

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
By working with local and national government and industry, universities can build entrepreneurial ecosystems where SMEs can emerge and thrive
The judgment overturns a decision by the registrar of trade unions, who refused to register the forum as a trade union
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Group warns of muted first-half earnings growth as rising interest rates hit its retail banking unit
Acceleration of transformation goals needed, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
West African country will receive an immediate disbursement of about $216m
Sports group will participate in new league featuring teams of PGA Tour pros competing on a simulator in arena-golf venue
It's a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst
Oil and gas company Shell has introduced a new fuel in SA that claims to increase driving range by 2% on average, or add 15km to your tank.
Known as Shell FuelSave, and available in 93 ULP, LRP and 95 Octane petrol and as a diesel variant, it has a new engine deposit-targeting additive claimed to save fuel consumption. The additive is also said to remove up to 65% of harmful residue build-up, resulting in engines running more efficiently.
The formulation is said to work on all types of engines, on the older direct fuel injection technologies and newer motors with turbocharging.
Asked if the fuels have been tested to SA OEM standards in lieu of warranties, senior corporate relations adviser at Shell SA Pam Ntaka said the fuels comply with the legally applicable SA fuel standard.
The new fuel’s efficacy was tested through a drive around Gauteng roads, with vehicles using regular grade fuel and others using the new Shell FuelSave. The results are listed below.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Local News
New Shell fuel promises 15km added to your tank
FuelSave has a new engine deposit-targeting additive claimed to save consumption
Oil and gas company Shell has introduced a new fuel in SA that claims to increase driving range by 2% on average, or add 15km to your tank.
Known as Shell FuelSave, and available in 93 ULP, LRP and 95 Octane petrol and as a diesel variant, it has a new engine deposit-targeting additive claimed to save fuel consumption. The additive is also said to remove up to 65% of harmful residue build-up, resulting in engines running more efficiently.
The formulation is said to work on all types of engines, on the older direct fuel injection technologies and newer motors with turbocharging.
Asked if the fuels have been tested to SA OEM standards in lieu of warranties, senior corporate relations adviser at Shell SA Pam Ntaka said the fuels comply with the legally applicable SA fuel standard.
The new fuel’s efficacy was tested through a drive around Gauteng roads, with vehicles using regular grade fuel and others using the new Shell FuelSave. The results are listed below.
Citroën to unveil a sub-R500,000 electric car
Seven great car buys for half a mil
Fixing today’s cars requires much more than yesterday’s mechanic
350,000 licence backlog to clear after printer repairs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Sasol’s sustainable aviation fuel JV with Topsoe
Gas hits turning point amid backing by fossil fuel giants
Price spike in Nigerian contraband petrol roils region’s informal sector
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.