Minister’s power to veto council infringes local government’s authority

After the City of Cape Town fought a signage company for violating bylaws, the trade minister's powers were eventually challenged

26 June 2023 - 13:15

After companies and the City of Cape Town got into a dispute about signage bylaws, the trade, industry and competition minister’s powers regarding buildings were declared invalid, because it infringed on local government.

As a result, local government is not beholden to the discretion of the national executive before it can pass its own local building laws...

