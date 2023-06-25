Landlord ordered to restore defaulting tenants’ water and power

Weak global data, rate hikes and inflation worries made it an ‘ugly week’ for stocks
The lack of popular indignation over a revolt during an enemy counteroffensive shows that Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin and his war against Ukraine
State wants the private sector to fund expansion
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Investor accuses former chief liquidator of R400,000 blackmail
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Inflation fight is far from over, says Bank for International Settlements
Win gives credence to team’s argument they deserve a regular spot in European competition
The latest journey is a 30,000km drive to 22 national parks across 12 African countries
The Johannesburg high court has ruled that a landlord cannot cut off the electricity and water supply without first getting a court order even if rent has not been paid.
Residents of a Johannesburg apartment building discovered in 2021 that their water and electricity had been cut off. But, after taking their landlord to court, they managed to have these restored, because the landlord “had taken the law into their own hands”.
However, the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday ruled that this did not prevent the landlord from instituting eviction proceedings.
The residents said in court papers that in 2021 they were served with notices from SK Enterprise, the firm managing the building as a landlord, to vacate the property due to not paying rent. The residents’ water and power were subsequently cut off. Collectively, the residents’ lawyer wrote to the property’s caretaker advising him to stop evictions and disconnecting their power and water.
SK Enterprise did not adhere to this request, resulting in the residents going to court.
In court, the residents argued that the lease agreements were negotiated “illegally”, because SK Enterprise was not the property owner.
SK Enterprise said all formalities were complied with, even though there was no agreement in writing, which is not a legal requirement. It demonstrated documents that showed it had acted lawfully on behalf of the building owner — one Jean Baptiste Mutangana, who was a member of SK Enterprise.
No basis
Acting judge M Olivier from the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday agreed with SK Enterprise on this point, saying it “was properly mandated to conclude lease agreements on behalf of the owner, and to collect rentals.”
The residents also wanted the company to disclose all its accounts and statements held with any bank in SA. However, Olivier said the residents had “not provided any basis” for this.
The residents said SK Enterprise collected rates and taxes owed to the Johannesburg municipality, but failed to pay it over. But, said Olivier, the residents provided “no legal or factual basis for their entitlement to this relief”. SK Enterprise provided proof of payment to the municipality, showing payments were up to date, said Olivier.
Olivier also slammed the residents for a “poorly worded and ambiguous” request in their papers about rent and rental agreements. The court struggled to make sense of what the residents wanted.
The residents asked that they be given an interdict to prevent eviction. However, SK Enterprise said this was a premature request as no eviction proceedings had begun. Due to the nonpayment of rent, it was lawfully allowed to begin such proceedings, it said. Oliver agreed with SK Enterprise.
The residents asked that their water and electricity be restored. SK Enterprise did not deny turning these off, but said it was mitigating further loss since the residents’ rent included payment for water and electricity. By the residents continuing to draw water and power without paying SK Enterprise, the company itself would have to pay to the benefit of defaulting residents.
Spoliation request
But Olivier slammed the landlord company. Even when faced with tenants who won’t pay rent, “landlords are not entitled to take the law into their own hands”.
Olivier noted the residents had, in fact, made out a “spoliation” request, the aim of which is to ensure that someone who has been in possession of an item for some time — even illegally — cannot be deprived of it without the claimant having for example a court order to take it back. Spoliation prevents people from taking the law into their own hands, even if ultimately they are correct.
To Olivier “disconnection ... amounts to a deprivation” in this case, which cannot be done without a court order.
“They have no access to sufficient water and no electricity,” Olivier said, “which no doubt [affects] their human dignity and use of the property. Irrespective of the lawfulness or otherwise of the occupation, a landlord may not disconnect water and electricity without the intervention of a court.”
He noted that SK Enterprise and its workers had “taken the law into their own hands”. Olivier therefore ruled that the landlord must “restore access to water and electricity” to each of the residents “with immediate effect”.
Because of the residents’ partial success, SK Enterprise was ordered to pay costs.
moosat@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Landlord ordered to restore defaulting tenants’ water and power
Johannesburg high court rules that SK Enterprise ‘took the law into their own hands’ in disconnection without a court order
The Johannesburg high court has ruled that a landlord cannot cut off the electricity and water supply without first getting a court order even if rent has not been paid.
Residents of a Johannesburg apartment building discovered in 2021 that their water and electricity had been cut off. But, after taking their landlord to court, they managed to have these restored, because the landlord “had taken the law into their own hands”.
However, the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday ruled that this did not prevent the landlord from instituting eviction proceedings.
The residents said in court papers that in 2021 they were served with notices from SK Enterprise, the firm managing the building as a landlord, to vacate the property due to not paying rent. The residents’ water and power were subsequently cut off. Collectively, the residents’ lawyer wrote to the property’s caretaker advising him to stop evictions and disconnecting their power and water.
SK Enterprise did not adhere to this request, resulting in the residents going to court.
In court, the residents argued that the lease agreements were negotiated “illegally”, because SK Enterprise was not the property owner.
SK Enterprise said all formalities were complied with, even though there was no agreement in writing, which is not a legal requirement. It demonstrated documents that showed it had acted lawfully on behalf of the building owner — one Jean Baptiste Mutangana, who was a member of SK Enterprise.
No basis
Acting judge M Olivier from the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday agreed with SK Enterprise on this point, saying it “was properly mandated to conclude lease agreements on behalf of the owner, and to collect rentals.”
The residents also wanted the company to disclose all its accounts and statements held with any bank in SA. However, Olivier said the residents had “not provided any basis” for this.
The residents said SK Enterprise collected rates and taxes owed to the Johannesburg municipality, but failed to pay it over. But, said Olivier, the residents provided “no legal or factual basis for their entitlement to this relief”. SK Enterprise provided proof of payment to the municipality, showing payments were up to date, said Olivier.
Olivier also slammed the residents for a “poorly worded and ambiguous” request in their papers about rent and rental agreements. The court struggled to make sense of what the residents wanted.
The residents asked that they be given an interdict to prevent eviction. However, SK Enterprise said this was a premature request as no eviction proceedings had begun. Due to the nonpayment of rent, it was lawfully allowed to begin such proceedings, it said. Oliver agreed with SK Enterprise.
The residents asked that their water and electricity be restored. SK Enterprise did not deny turning these off, but said it was mitigating further loss since the residents’ rent included payment for water and electricity. By the residents continuing to draw water and power without paying SK Enterprise, the company itself would have to pay to the benefit of defaulting residents.
Spoliation request
But Olivier slammed the landlord company. Even when faced with tenants who won’t pay rent, “landlords are not entitled to take the law into their own hands”.
Olivier noted the residents had, in fact, made out a “spoliation” request, the aim of which is to ensure that someone who has been in possession of an item for some time — even illegally — cannot be deprived of it without the claimant having for example a court order to take it back. Spoliation prevents people from taking the law into their own hands, even if ultimately they are correct.
To Olivier “disconnection ... amounts to a deprivation” in this case, which cannot be done without a court order.
“They have no access to sufficient water and no electricity,” Olivier said, “which no doubt [affects] their human dignity and use of the property. Irrespective of the lawfulness or otherwise of the occupation, a landlord may not disconnect water and electricity without the intervention of a court.”
He noted that SK Enterprise and its workers had “taken the law into their own hands”. Olivier therefore ruled that the landlord must “restore access to water and electricity” to each of the residents “with immediate effect”.
Because of the residents’ partial success, SK Enterprise was ordered to pay costs.
moosat@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Property owners say hikes in municipal rates contravene constitution
Green-certified office blocks deliver more than 6% total return in 2022
Indluplace says local council is a risk to its performance
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.