National

Local government lacks civil engineers’ skills

Many professional civil engineers have left local government due to retirement, to join the private sector or to emigrate overseas

BL Premium
25 June 2023 - 20:21 Linda Ensor

Senior professional civil engineers in local government have progressively been replaced by young graduate technicians and technologists who are not being properly mentored to gain the experience necessary to perform the work, says SA Institution of Civil Engineering (Saice) president Steven Kaplan.

The lack of professional civil engineers, technologists and technicians, Kaplan said in an interview, is apparent in the lack of infrastructural development and maintenance work in municipalities, whether it be in water and sewage treatment plants, reticulation systems or roads. The lack of clean water in Hammanskraal, which lead to a cholera outbreak, is just the most recent example of a lack of expertise in the proper planning, maintenance and renewal of infrastructure...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.