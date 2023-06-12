National

Viability of councils in doubt as debt total soars to R300bn

Most municipalities are facing a liquidity crisis, hampering their ability to deliver services

12 June 2023 - 19:54 Kabelo Khumalo
UPDATED 12 June 2023 - 22:50

Households, businesses and government departments owe cash-strapped municipalities a combined R294.7bn, raising doubt about the financial viability of councils bedevilled by issues of service delivery.

Data released by the National Treasury on Monday shows a regression in payments made to the country’s 257 municipalities...

