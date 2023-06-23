National

WATCH: Parliament says Zondo’s state capture comments ‘inappropriate’

Business Day TV speaks to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day Editorial

23 June 2023 - 17:00 Business Day
The National Assembly at Parliament in Cape Town. Picture: THE TIMES
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has criticised parliament for its failure to protect SA from state capture, and the remarks have not been well received.

Parliament says it is inappropriate for the chief justice, representing one of the arms of the state, to engage in public attacks on the legislature.

Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day Editorial for his views on the matter.

