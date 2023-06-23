Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has criticised parliament for its failure to protect SA from state capture, and the remarks have not been well received. Parliament says it is inappropriate for the chief justice, representing one of the arms of the state, to engage in public attacks on the legislature. Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day Editorial for his views on the matter.
WATCH: Parliament says Zondo's state capture comments 'inappropriate'
Business Day TV speaks to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day Editorial
