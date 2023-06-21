National

Government’s decision to authorise Mpumalanga coal mining operation was flawed, says court

Despite SA’s need for coal to deal with power cuts, court says state officials had not adhered to their own environmental law procedures

21 June 2023 - 18:21 Tauriq Moosa

The Pretoria high court has set aside the government’s decision to authorise a coal mining operation in Mpumalanga, due to failures related to environmental concerns.     

At the heart of the case, the court said on Monday, was the tension to supply coal, especially given the load-shedding situation, while ensuring the land is fertile...

