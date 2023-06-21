Oil prices drew some support from a possible drawdown in US crude stocks
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
The Pretoria high court has set aside government’s decision to authorise a coal mining deal in Mpumalanga, due to failures related to environmental issues.
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Growthpoint will allocate shares to a special-purpose CSI Trust, which will use dividends from its Growthpoint shares to fund initiatives
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
The Bok captain says he initially feared missing the event in France because of knee surgery
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
The Pretoria high court has set aside the government’s decision to authorise a coal mining operation in Mpumalanga, due to failures related to environmental concerns.
At the heart of the case, the court said on Monday, was the tension to supply coal, especially given the load-shedding situation, while ensuring the land is fertile...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Government’s decision to authorise Mpumalanga coal mining operation was flawed, says court
Despite SA’s need for coal to deal with power cuts, court says state officials had not adhered to their own environmental law procedures
The Pretoria high court has set aside the government’s decision to authorise a coal mining operation in Mpumalanga, due to failures related to environmental concerns.
At the heart of the case, the court said on Monday, was the tension to supply coal, especially given the load-shedding situation, while ensuring the land is fertile...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.