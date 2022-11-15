Vulnerable SAA needs cash injection despite resurgence, says Gordhan

Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Emergence of NGO organisations was a donor-driven form of elite capture of political space
Business Day TV speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Berkshire Hathaway raises stake in the entertainment company to 15% after its streaming division jumps to first place in the US
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Media reports that two stray missiles hit Przewodow village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
National carrier SAA’s revenue exceeded budget so far this year, it exited business rescue about 20 months ago and took to the skies again in September 2021, but it remains financially vulnerable, public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan told MPs on Tuesday.
“The fact that you see positive news coming from SAA does not mean that it can sustain itself. It will still need external input, financially speaking. We have to start injecting more cash into SAA, and it is not going to come from the fiscus,” he said in briefing members of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Vulnerable SAA needs cash injection despite resurgence, says Gordhan
Minister expresses frustration at the time it is taking to sell 51% of the national carrier to the Takatso Consortium
National carrier SAA’s revenue exceeded budget so far this year, it exited business rescue about 20 months ago and took to the skies again in September 2021, but it remains financially vulnerable, public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan told MPs on Tuesday.
“The fact that you see positive news coming from SAA does not mean that it can sustain itself. It will still need external input, financially speaking. We have to start injecting more cash into SAA, and it is not going to come from the fiscus,” he said in briefing members of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.