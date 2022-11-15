×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Vulnerable SAA needs cash injection despite resurgence, says Gordhan

Minister expresses frustration at the time it is taking to sell 51% of the national carrier to the Takatso Consortium

BL Premium
15 November 2022 - 19:51 Linda Ensor

National carrier SAA’s revenue exceeded budget so far this year, it exited business rescue about 20 months ago and took to the skies again in September 2021, but it remains financially vulnerable, public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan told MPs on Tuesday.

“The fact that you see positive news coming from SAA does not mean that it can sustain itself. It will still need external input, financially speaking. We have to start injecting more cash into SAA, and it is not going to come from the fiscus,” he said in briefing members of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa). ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.