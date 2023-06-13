National

Agoa Forum remains in SA despite US push to punish SA

US legislators want the Biden administration to consider moving the Agoa summit from SA to another country

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 12:14 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 13 June 2023 - 13:28

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) is adamant the Agoa Forum, which is intended to map the way forward for US-SA trade relations, will still be hosted in SA, despite a push by Washington’s legislators to move the conference to another country. 

“There is no decision by the state department/White House to move the Agoa (African Growth and Opportunity Act) Forum from SA,” said Dirco spokesperson, Clayson Monyela. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.