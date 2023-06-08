News & Fox / Digital

Goodbye passwords, hello, passkeys

There’s a new way to get into your device that is safer and offers better protection

08 June 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

The world is about to undergo a major shift in logging into e-mail and other accounts, using a new technology known as passkeys.

Google, Microsoft and Apple are the major operating manufacturers adopting this, with Gmail the first to do so...

