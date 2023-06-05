DA wants to increase the child grant by 30%

The rand firmed more than 1.2% in intraday trade its biggest one-day gain in three weeks
Naledi Pandor and officials risk being charged as accessories in war crimes and could be sued for reparations
Ramokgopa says R30bn available for diesel to run the open-cycle gas turbines this financial year will not be enough
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
Banks lay down stringent conditions in granting R23bn credit facility
At least 345 companies have annual revenues of more than $1bn and roughly 40% of these companies are headquartered in SA
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Six mechanised and two tank battalions launched an attack in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has suspected it would, defence ministry says
Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener, Nicky Bojé and the great Jacques Kallis shone on the 1995 trip
In this extract from her book, Bullet in the Heart, Beverley Roos-Muller writes about a 'forgotten' war still painfully present
The DA wants the child support grant to be increased from R480 to R624 a month to match the food poverty line, and in support of the department of social development’s findings that the grant is insufficient to protect the poorest children from hunger, malnutrition and stunting.
According to the March 2023 household affordability index, the child support grant of R480 is 28% below the food poverty line of R663, and 45% below the average R874.71 cost of a basic nutritious diet for a child...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DA wants to increase the child grant by 30%
The chief opposition party does not support increasing taxes to fund bigger grants
The DA wants the child support grant to be increased from R480 to R624 a month to match the food poverty line, and in support of the department of social development’s findings that the grant is insufficient to protect the poorest children from hunger, malnutrition and stunting.
According to the March 2023 household affordability index, the child support grant of R480 is 28% below the food poverty line of R663, and 45% below the average R874.71 cost of a basic nutritious diet for a child...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.