DA wants to increase the child grant by 30%

The chief opposition party does not support increasing taxes to fund bigger grants

05 June 2023 - 20:07 Thando Maeko

The DA wants the child support grant to be increased from R480 to R624 a month to match the food poverty line, and in support of the department of social development’s findings that the grant is insufficient to protect the poorest children from hunger, malnutrition and stunting.

According to the March 2023 household affordability index, the child support grant of R480 is 28% below the food poverty line of R663, and 45% below the average R874.71 cost of a basic nutritious diet for a child...

