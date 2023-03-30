National

Poorest workers face choice of feeding their families or paying for power and transport

The PMBEJD reports has found that electricity and transport take up 53% of a minimum-wage worker’s pay of R4,473.92

30 March 2023 - 13:13 Suthentira Govender
Minibus taxis parked beneath Eskom's electricity pylons at the Elias Motsoaledi informal settlement in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Minibus taxis parked beneath Eskom's electricity pylons at the Elias Motsoaledi informal settlement in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africans are paying nearly R5,000 for a household food basket — up 11.6% from a year ago — according to the latest household affordability index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD).

The index tracks food prices in 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

It shows the average cost of the household food basket is R4,966.20 — up by R516.12 from a year ago.

Potatoes, carrots and tomatoes have increased more than 5%, while the cost of frozen chicken pieces, tea, full-cream milk, eggs, canned beans and bread rose 2% or more.

The report found electricity and transport take up 53% of a minimum-wage worker’s pay of R4,473.92.

“Food is bought after money for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R2,102.42 for food and everything else) and so in March 2023, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 38.7%,” it says.

“In this scenario, there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for their family.”

PMBEJD’s Mervyn Abrahams said: “In June-July 2023, when the new electricity tariffs of 18.65% come into effect, and thereafter in August when taxi fares are raised, workers will have to allocate a lot more money to electricity and transport, leaving less money for food and other essential expenses.  

“When this happens, families will face dramatic food shortfalls and hardship,” Abrahams said.

He said the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R874.71. 

“Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R86.72 or 11%. The child support grant of R480 is 28% below the food poverty line of R663 and 45% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet.”

