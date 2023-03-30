Poorest workers face choice of feeding their families or paying for power and transport

The 7.5-million-barrel drop in crude inventories compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise
The company engaged in grand theft and should be held responsible
South Africans are paying nearly R5,000 for a household food basket — up 11.6% from a year ago.
Former president says the ruling party’s actions suggest it has something to hide and doesn’t want parliament to find out
Oliver Fortuin resigned as CEO earlier in March
Nedbank economists forecast price increases will decline to single digits in the second quarter
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Bank supervision is typically conducted behind closed doors due to concern that publicising bank missteps could lead to bank runs
The downside to the modern era’s glut of professional cricket is that the outstanding performances are soon forgotten, as are their stories.
The miniseries will cover the three-times world champion’s racing career and personal life
South Africans are paying nearly R5,000 for a household food basket — up 11.6% from a year ago — according to the latest household affordability index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD).
The index tracks food prices in 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
It shows the average cost of the household food basket is R4,966.20 — up by R516.12 from a year ago.
Potatoes, carrots and tomatoes have increased more than 5%, while the cost of frozen chicken pieces, tea, full-cream milk, eggs, canned beans and bread rose 2% or more.
The report found electricity and transport take up 53% of a minimum-wage worker’s pay of R4,473.92.
“Food is bought after money for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R2,102.42 for food and everything else) and so in March 2023, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 38.7%,” it says.
“In this scenario, there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for their family.”
PMBEJD’s Mervyn Abrahams said: “In June-July 2023, when the new electricity tariffs of 18.65% come into effect, and thereafter in August when taxi fares are raised, workers will have to allocate a lot more money to electricity and transport, leaving less money for food and other essential expenses.
“When this happens, families will face dramatic food shortfalls and hardship,” Abrahams said.
He said the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R874.71.
“Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R86.72 or 11%. The child support grant of R480 is 28% below the food poverty line of R663 and 45% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Poorest workers face choice of feeding their families or paying for power and transport
The PMBEJD reports has found that electricity and transport take up 53% of a minimum-wage worker’s pay of R4,473.92
South Africans are paying nearly R5,000 for a household food basket — up 11.6% from a year ago — according to the latest household affordability index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD).
The index tracks food prices in 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.
It shows the average cost of the household food basket is R4,966.20 — up by R516.12 from a year ago.
Potatoes, carrots and tomatoes have increased more than 5%, while the cost of frozen chicken pieces, tea, full-cream milk, eggs, canned beans and bread rose 2% or more.
The report found electricity and transport take up 53% of a minimum-wage worker’s pay of R4,473.92.
“Food is bought after money for transport and electricity have been paid for or set aside (leaving only R2,102.42 for food and everything else) and so in March 2023, PMBEJD calculates that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 38.7%,” it says.
“In this scenario, there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for their family.”
PMBEJD’s Mervyn Abrahams said: “In June-July 2023, when the new electricity tariffs of 18.65% come into effect, and thereafter in August when taxi fares are raised, workers will have to allocate a lot more money to electricity and transport, leaving less money for food and other essential expenses.
“When this happens, families will face dramatic food shortfalls and hardship,” Abrahams said.
He said the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R874.71.
“Year-on-year, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R86.72 or 11%. The child support grant of R480 is 28% below the food poverty line of R663 and 45% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Terrible tech and SA’s rotten officials make life even harder for refugees
Paying off public servants with higher wage offer ‘bad for SA’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.