DG Murray Trust calls on government to subsidise nutritious food for children

29 March 2023 - 20:00 Tamar Kahn

The nonprofit DG Murray Trust (DGMT) is urging government to subsidise food producers and retailers so they can slash the price of a carefully selected basket of goods 30%, and improve the diet of SA’s most deprived children.

The aim of the subsidy, estimated at R1.8bn a year, is to close the gap between what children need and what parents can afford, while signalling which foods have the highest nutritional value, said DGMT CEO David Harrison...

