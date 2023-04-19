National

De Lille to dissolve SA Tourism board after Tottenham Hotspur saga

The body is no longer functional as the remaining three members cannot form a quorum

19 April 2023 - 20:39 Staff Writer
Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille Picture: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images
Due to the resignations of eight of the 11 SA Tourism board members, including the chair, the board is no longer functional as the remaining three members cannot form a quorum.

This is according to recently appointed tourism minister Patricia de Lille, who says she will dissolve the board through an official notice in the Government Gazette on Friday.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that De Lille was set to dissolve the board, amid concerns about the fallout over the R1bn Tottenham Hotspur deal, strained relations between the board and management, allegations of serious irregularities, sexual harassment, and a blown budget.

In her statement on Wednesday, De Lille said she had written to the then chair of the board, Thozamile Botha, on April 6, asking for representation on why she should not dissolve the board.

“My letter outlined a number of serious concerns, such as the conduct of the board in respect of the Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship matter; the composition of the board and whether the members have the necessary knowledge, experience or qualifications as required by section 13 of the Tourism Act; and certain serious allegations raised by the acting CEO of SA Tourism regarding the lack of a proper functioning board,” De Lille said.

She asked him to respond by April 18.

“I have not received representations on why the board should not be dissolved.”

Instead, between April 7 and 13, eight of the board members resigned.

De Lille said she will gazette the appointment of a team of three to manage the affairs of the board until the appointment of its new members.

