National

De Lille advises tourism board to halt Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal

De Lille says she sought legal advice on the Spurs deal

24 March 2023 - 12:27
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has advised the SA Tourism board to halt all processes regarding the R900m sponsorship deal with UK football club Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: ESA ALAXANDER/ SUNDAY TIMES/FILE PHOTO
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has advised the SA Tourism board to halt all processes regarding the R900m sponsorship deal with UK football club Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: ESA ALAXANDER/ SUNDAY TIMES/FILE PHOTO

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has advised the SA Tourism board to halt all processes regarding the R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur. 

Speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria on Friday, De Lille said her decision was based on several factors, including the exponential amount that would be spent on the deal, the public outcry and certain processes which weren’t followed. 

She said after her appointment she sought legal advice on the Spurs deal, which revealed it was in contravention of section 27 of the constitution, section 53 of the Public Finance Management Act and acquired through what seems to have been sole-source procurement — an irregular process.

She said no deal had been signed. 

“The board approved the proposed deal subject to consultation with the minister of tourism and minister of finance. That’s why my advice to the board is to stop proceeding with the deal.

“We have to be much more careful and give careful consideration in everything we do as a government. Money must be used wisely and prudently as we are instructed to look after public funds.” 

She would be engaging with the board concerning the composition of its members after the resignation of some board members.

TimesLIVE




subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Paying off public servants with higher wage offer ...
National
2.
Yes, Putin has been invited to SA, Pandor confirms
National
3.
Mkhwebane a no-show to parliamentary inquiry due ...
National
4.
No trust between state and business, says Remgro ...
National
5.
KZN sugarcane farmers worry as another mill ...
National

Related Articles

Labour calls on Noxolo Kiviet to repair government-worker relations

National / Labour

NEWS ANALYSIS: President flexes party muscle through cabinet appointments

Politics

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named as the new Mr Fixit

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.