De Lille advises tourism board to halt Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal

The Stoxx subindex of bank shares fell almost 3% in early tradet
Employment helps to reduce social ills such as poverty and crime, and it is therefore essential that the private sector receives the support it needs to grow
De Lille says she sought legal advice on the Spurs deal
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
The Competition Tribunal approved the transaction with conditions
Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Human rights court’s decision could result in orders for the governments involved to cut carbon-dioxide emissions much faster than planned
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
Susan Woolf has focused on housing, labour and the impact of segregation on urban design and transport systems
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has advised the SA Tourism board to halt all processes regarding the R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.
Speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria on Friday, De Lille said her decision was based on several factors, including the exponential amount that would be spent on the deal, the public outcry and certain processes which weren’t followed.
She said after her appointment she sought legal advice on the Spurs deal, which revealed it was in contravention of section 27 of the constitution, section 53 of the Public Finance Management Act and acquired through what seems to have been sole-source procurement — an irregular process.She said no deal had been signed.
“The board approved the proposed deal subject to consultation with the minister of tourism and minister of finance. That’s why my advice to the board is to stop proceeding with the deal.
“We have to be much more careful and give careful consideration in everything we do as a government. Money must be used wisely and prudently as we are instructed to look after public funds.”
She would be engaging with the board concerning the composition of its members after the resignation of some board members.TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
De Lille advises tourism board to halt Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal
De Lille says she sought legal advice on the Spurs deal
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has advised the SA Tourism board to halt all processes regarding the R900m sponsorship deal with English football club Tottenham Hotspur.
Speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria on Friday, De Lille said her decision was based on several factors, including the exponential amount that would be spent on the deal, the public outcry and certain processes which weren’t followed.
She said after her appointment she sought legal advice on the Spurs deal, which revealed it was in contravention of section 27 of the constitution, section 53 of the Public Finance Management Act and acquired through what seems to have been sole-source procurement — an irregular process.
She said no deal had been signed.
“The board approved the proposed deal subject to consultation with the minister of tourism and minister of finance. That’s why my advice to the board is to stop proceeding with the deal.
“We have to be much more careful and give careful consideration in everything we do as a government. Money must be used wisely and prudently as we are instructed to look after public funds.”
She would be engaging with the board concerning the composition of its members after the resignation of some board members.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Labour calls on Noxolo Kiviet to repair government-worker relations
NEWS ANALYSIS: President flexes party muscle through cabinet appointments
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named as the new Mr Fixit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.