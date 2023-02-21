National

SA Tourism acting CFO resigns amid Tottenham sponsorship scandal

21 February 2023 - 16:33
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

SA Tourism’s acting CFO, Johan van der Walt, has resigned.

Board chair Thozamile Botha on Tuesday confirmed Van der Walt’s resignation, saying that it happened last Thursday.

“We sent him a letter for him to state reasons why he should not be suspended. Instead of responding to say why he should not be suspended, he resigned,” said Botha.

He said Van der Walt stated reasons for his resignation and “they are all related to the  issue we are talking about and how he got involved”.

Van der Walt was served with a notice asking him why he should not be suspended after preliminary investigations suggested he did not declare his conflict of interest or recuse himself from meetings discussing a sponsorship deal with English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.

Daily Maverick reported Van der Walt had links to an agency that would receive a £1.5m (R33m) fee to “activate” the R1bn sponsorship deal.

Van der Walt told parliament’s tourism portfolio committee two weeks ago he had no financial interest in the agency, WWP Group, but he had done consulting work for it, mainly on tax matters.

During engagement with the committee, MPs demanded Van der Walt should tender his resignation immediately over the issue. They also wanted him and the sponsorship proposal to be investigated.

At Tuesday’s meeting, MPs questioned the legality of the Botha-led board and claimed proper procedures were not followed in its appointment.

Botha and two other board members were appointed early this month after the resignations of Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson, who cited a difference of opinion, shortly after the proposed deal was exposed.

TimesLIVE

SA Tourism acting CFO keeps mum on notice of suspension, chair Thozamile Botha says

Daily Maverick reported that Van der Walt had links to an agency that would receive a £1.5m fee to ‘activate’ a sponsorship with Tottenham Hotspur
National
1 week ago

PODCAST: Send in the clowns...

Peter Bruce digs deeper to find out a little more about the day to day theatre at SA Tourism, the body tasked with growing the tourist numbers our ...
News & Fox
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa allies dominate as heads of ANC ...
National
2.
Foot soldiers arrested, but crime bosses remain ...
National
3.
PSA wants 12.5% wage increase for its public ...
National / Labour
4.
Burst tyre on SANDF plane hampers flights to King ...
National
5.
How Treasury plans to short-circuit jitters over ...
National

Related Articles

SA Tourism acting CFO keeps mum on notice of suspension, chair Thozamile Botha ...

National

Lindiwe Sisulu must stop investigation into whistle-blower, PSA says

National

SA Tourism board to target Spurs deal whistle-blowers

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.