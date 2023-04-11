Power cuts spark a jobs bloodbath at spaza shops

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
Two-thirds of businesses operating in townships across SA have had to reduce employee headcounts as they grapple with the impact of power cuts on their operations.
A recent survey by Nedbank, conducted in partnership with the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, found that of the 200 small township businesses surveyed 66% shed jobs because of the financial effects of load-shedding and 5% of businesses had to close their doors.
“Given that spaza shops contribute about 6% to SA’s GDP, employ 2.6-million people and represent an economy of about R600m, the results are troubling and require a response from both the private and public sectors,” said Dayalan Govender, managing executive for solution innovation at Nedbank, during a recent webinar to discuss the findings of the survey.
Lizzy Mogale, managing executive for insights and advisory at Nedbank retail and business banking, said that in the manufacturing and food and beverage sectors worst affected, up to 83% of business owners indicated they had to reduce staff to mitigate the effects of load-shedding on their businesses.
SA has been experiencing load-shedding since 2007, but recently the frequency and intensity of these planned power cuts have escalated to unprecedented levels. Despite interventions by Eskom and the government to improve Eskom’s generation performance, Nedbank economists expect load-shedding to persist over the next three years.
So far, 2022 was the most intensive year of load-shedding in SA’s history with over 157 days of persistent power outages. The outlook for 2023 is even worse, with some experts expecting SA to suffer stages 7 and 8 load-shedding for the first time this winter.
While most businesses in SA are hit hard by load-shedding, the impact is often worse for smaller businesses that cannot afford alternatives.
In a report based on the survey, Nedbank said that due the high cost of securing alternative sources of energy such as solar power or diesel-powered generators, some small businesses are forced to close shop for a large part of the day, limiting their ability to generate revenue and profit.
“The challenges are more pronounced for small businesses located in townships and rural communities where there is often a lack of information, limited access to alternative energy solutions, and affordability constraints,” the report said.
The survey showed that more than 60% had to halt their operations completely during load-shedding.
This was not only true for new businesses. Even older, well-established businesses were shutting down or cutting back on output.
More than a quarter of the businesses surveyed have been operating for three to five years, and about 8% were in business for six to 10 years.
As could be expected, those businesses with greater reliance on electricity to run their operations such as small manufacturing businesses were affected the most by load-shedding.
Surveyed businesses in this segment that use electricity to run sewing machines, compressors and wood cutters, for example, said one of the ways they coped with load-shedding was to switch to manual manufacturing, which was less efficient.
In some instances they also have staff work longer hours and negotiate reduced pay with existing staff members.
Spoilt food
Food and beverage businesses were among the most affected, with many saying they incurred losses from having to throw away spoilt food that could not be kept cold enough during long bouts of load-shedding.
The research also showed that in all sectors businesses were incurring extra costs to keep their businesses running during load-shedding. These costs were incurred mostly in buying fuel for generators and rechargeable equipment, replacing wasted and spoilt goods, as well as damaged appliances.
“Since the onset of sustained load-shedding, businesses surveyed are losing, on average, just over R35,000 in revenue per month because of load-shedding, though it varies across sectors,” said Nedbank.
In addition to the financial effects, the survey pointed to the mental health effects of the power crisis on employers and employees of small township businesses.
“Despite the incredible hustling resilience of these business owners, there is a sense that people are starting to give up because it feels as though they are fighting a losing battle,” said Mogale.
“When resources such as electricity and water become unavailable, deprivation can lead to hopelessness. This points to the need to support small business in dealing with mental health,” she said.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Power cuts spark a jobs bloodbath at spaza shops
Challenges are worse for small businesses in townships, Nedbank survey finds
