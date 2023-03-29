Concerns about higher interest rates pushing the global economy into a recession are still evident though, analysts warn
Businesses in SA are being told to make sure they are prepared to react to a total electricity blackout. This would not only require an immediate response plan to ensure the safety of all workers, but businesses also need to know how they will manage the impact of such an event on their operations in the days that would follow.
Christopher Palm, Institute for Risk Management SA chief risk officer, said that while reassurances have been given that the chances of a total electricity grid collapse are low, it’s now become incumbent on the SA risk community to develop clear plans for a blackout. ..
Employers urged to be ‘proactive’ in planning for total electricity blackouts
The Institute for Risk Management says a framework agreement with employees could include reduced work hours, unpaid leave, temporary layoffs, suspensions or retrenchments
