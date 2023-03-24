National

Calls for probe into ‘ill’ Joburg council speaker who attended Tshwane meeting

Colleen Makhubele said there was nothing untoward about her attending the Tshwane meeting

24 March 2023 - 17:24 SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Colleen Makhubele is defiant amid criticism for attending a Tshwane council meeting while she was on sick leave from her own council’s meeting. Photo: Freddy Mavunda
Colleen Makhubele is defiant amid criticism for attending a Tshwane council meeting while she was on sick leave from her own council’s meeting. Photo: Freddy Mavunda

City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has drawn criticism for attending a Tshwane council meeting while she was on sick leave.  

Makhubele attended a council meeting in Tshwane on Wednesday as COPE councillor Thabang Sefanyetso’s vetting status was under scrutiny. On the same day, there was a meeting in Johannesburg for which Makhubele submitted an apology and said she was sick.

ActionSA Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni called for Makhubele to be investigated by the council ethics committee. 

“Makhubele was supposed to preside over the meeting of the City of Johannesburg this week but filed a leave of absence, citing ill-health. 

“ActionSA was baffled to see her taking part in the Tshwane council meeting, reportedly to address a disagreement within her own party, COPE, about a new councillor in the capital.  

“Makhubele relegated herself to an audience member in the Tshwane council, while her own council was in progress. She was blatantly and plainly in dereliction of her duties to the City of Johannesburg and has a case to answer at the ethics committee,” Ngobeni said. 

While he respected Makhubele’s right to a leave of absence he did not believe it was done in good faith. 

“To see her leaving her responsibility to try to influence proceedings of the Tshwane council is an insult to the people of Johannesburg and an indication that she doesn’t take her responsibility seriously. 

“Another issue we will raise in the ethics committee is the allegation that she used VIP protection provided to her by the city to conduct unofficial business outside the boundaries of the municipality.”

Former speaker and DA member Vasco da Gama also criticised Makhubele, claiming she found it “more interesting to be at a Tshwane council meeting than doing her job in Johannesburg”.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Makhubele said she did not know being sick meant she should be housebound.

“The speaker of Tshwane council requested me to urgently come to resolve the issue with the COPE councillor, as I am the contact person at the IEC for the province.  

She said ActionSA could report her to the committee but she would not disclose her health issues. 

 

TimesLIVE

COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela elected Tshwane metro executive mayor

Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Politics
3 weeks ago

ActionSA criticises U-turn on loan by ANC-EFF Joburg coalition

In 2022, the DA-led coalition failed twice to get councillors to approve a $2bn loan to be used to improve Joburg’s liquidity position
Politics
4 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: How the vultures won in Joburg

South Africa’s multiparty democracy is turning in on itself as smaller parties get a taste of power
Opinion
1 month ago

New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad pledges to prioritise service delivery

Al Jama-ah member says he will implement administrative reforms, widen community participation in running metro
National
1 month ago

Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad elected Joburg mayor

The provincial chair of the Muslim minority party trounced fellow councillors ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni and DA councillor and former mayor ...
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Paying off public servants with higher wage offer ...
National
2.
Yes, Putin has been invited to SA, Pandor confirms
National
3.
Mkhwebane a no-show to parliamentary inquiry due ...
National
4.
No trust between state and business, says Remgro ...
National
5.
KZN sugarcane farmers worry as another mill ...
National

Related Articles

COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela elected Tshwane metro executive mayor

Politics

ActionSA criticises U-turn on loan by ANC-EFF Joburg coalition

Politics

EDITORIAL: How the vultures won in Joburg

Opinion / Editorials

New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad pledges to prioritise service delivery

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.