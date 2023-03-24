Calls for probe into ‘ill’ Joburg council speaker who attended Tshwane meeting

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Employment helps to reduce social ills such as poverty and crime, and it is therefore essential that the private sector receives the support it needs to grow
Independent media staff woke to the shocking news on Friday that they would only be paid 75% of their salary, with the other 25% being "advised" during the coming week
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
A decision has been made to write down $17.5bn of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds to zero, and therefore those bondholders will not receive anything from the rescue merger
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
PM is ignoring a conflict of interest over his trial for corruption and getting directly involved in his government’s judicial overhaul plan, A-G says
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
Susan Woolf has focused on housing, labour and the impact of segregation on urban design and transport systems
City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has drawn criticism for attending a Tshwane council meeting while she was on sick leave.
Makhubele attended a council meeting in Tshwane on Wednesday as COPE councillor Thabang Sefanyetso’s vetting status was under scrutiny. On the same day, there was a meeting in Johannesburg for which Makhubele submitted an apology and said she was sick.
ActionSA Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni called for Makhubele to be investigated by the council ethics committee.
“Makhubele was supposed to preside over the meeting of the City of Johannesburg this week but filed a leave of absence, citing ill-health.
“ActionSA was baffled to see her taking part in the Tshwane council meeting, reportedly to address a disagreement within her own party, COPE, about a new councillor in the capital.
“Makhubele relegated herself to an audience member in the Tshwane council, while her own council was in progress. She was blatantly and plainly in dereliction of her duties to the City of Johannesburg and has a case to answer at the ethics committee,” Ngobeni said.
While he respected Makhubele’s right to a leave of absence he did not believe it was done in good faith.
“To see her leaving her responsibility to try to influence proceedings of the Tshwane council is an insult to the people of Johannesburg and an indication that she doesn’t take her responsibility seriously.
“Another issue we will raise in the ethics committee is the allegation that she used VIP protection provided to her by the city to conduct unofficial business outside the boundaries of the municipality.”
Former speaker and DA member Vasco da Gama also criticised Makhubele, claiming she found it “more interesting to be at a Tshwane council meeting than doing her job in Johannesburg”.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Makhubele said she did not know being sick meant she should be housebound.
“The speaker of Tshwane council requested me to urgently come to resolve the issue with the COPE councillor, as I am the contact person at the IEC for the province.
She said ActionSA could report her to the committee but she would not disclose her health issues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Calls for probe into ‘ill’ Joburg council speaker who attended Tshwane meeting
Colleen Makhubele said there was nothing untoward about her attending the Tshwane meeting
City of Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele has drawn criticism for attending a Tshwane council meeting while she was on sick leave.
Makhubele attended a council meeting in Tshwane on Wednesday as COPE councillor Thabang Sefanyetso’s vetting status was under scrutiny. On the same day, there was a meeting in Johannesburg for which Makhubele submitted an apology and said she was sick.
ActionSA Gauteng chair Funzi Ngobeni called for Makhubele to be investigated by the council ethics committee.
“Makhubele was supposed to preside over the meeting of the City of Johannesburg this week but filed a leave of absence, citing ill-health.
“ActionSA was baffled to see her taking part in the Tshwane council meeting, reportedly to address a disagreement within her own party, COPE, about a new councillor in the capital.
“Makhubele relegated herself to an audience member in the Tshwane council, while her own council was in progress. She was blatantly and plainly in dereliction of her duties to the City of Johannesburg and has a case to answer at the ethics committee,” Ngobeni said.
While he respected Makhubele’s right to a leave of absence he did not believe it was done in good faith.
“To see her leaving her responsibility to try to influence proceedings of the Tshwane council is an insult to the people of Johannesburg and an indication that she doesn’t take her responsibility seriously.
“Another issue we will raise in the ethics committee is the allegation that she used VIP protection provided to her by the city to conduct unofficial business outside the boundaries of the municipality.”
Former speaker and DA member Vasco da Gama also criticised Makhubele, claiming she found it “more interesting to be at a Tshwane council meeting than doing her job in Johannesburg”.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Makhubele said she did not know being sick meant she should be housebound.
“The speaker of Tshwane council requested me to urgently come to resolve the issue with the COPE councillor, as I am the contact person at the IEC for the province.
She said ActionSA could report her to the committee but she would not disclose her health issues.
TimesLIVE
COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela elected Tshwane metro executive mayor
ActionSA criticises U-turn on loan by ANC-EFF Joburg coalition
EDITORIAL: How the vultures won in Joburg
New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad pledges to prioritise service delivery
Al Jama-ah councillor Thapelo Amad elected Joburg mayor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
COPE councillor Murunwa Makwarela elected Tshwane metro executive mayor
ActionSA criticises U-turn on loan by ANC-EFF Joburg coalition
EDITORIAL: How the vultures won in Joburg
New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad pledges to prioritise service delivery
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.