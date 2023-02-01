Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: How the vultures won in Joburg

South Africa’s multiparty democracy is turning in on itself as smaller parties get a taste of power

BL Premium
01 February 2023 - 08:00

Mpho Phalatse, erstwhile mayor of Africa’s wealthiest city, was reinstated by the court in October last year after a shambolic motion of no confidence removed her from office. 

It was a short-lived and pyrrhic victory...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.