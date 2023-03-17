National

PODCAST | I will fix load-shedding, Ramokgopa declares

Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng, sat down with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, minister of electricity

17 March 2023 - 10:04
Kgosientso Ramokgopa. Picture: TSHEKO KABASIA/THE SOWETAN
The government’s latest plan to end the power cuts that have blighted society, sapped economic growth and soured the mood in boardrooms has a face: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Almost two weeks into the job as the electricity minister, Ramokgopa has no regrets about taking on one the toughest jobs in SA.

He sat down with Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng to outline his plan to resolve SA’s most pressing economic, social and political problem.

