MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rises 1.6% amid banking turmoil
There is no shortage of solutions or ideas, but there is a lack of consensus between government and business on what needs to be done
Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng, sat down with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, minister of electricity
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
The weak rand is expected to give SA’s biggest cement maker a reprieve in the coming year
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
Filings for rescue support the assessment that SA has an ever-weakening economy
French president pushes through an unpopular pension system overhaul without a vote in the lower house
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
Named after an iconic highway, the arthouse studio was the biggest winner at the Oscars
The government’s latest plan to end the power cuts that have blighted society, sapped economic growth and soured the mood in boardrooms has a face: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Almost two weeks into the job as the electricity minister, Ramokgopa has no regrets about taking on one the toughest jobs in SA.
He sat down with Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng to outline his plan to resolve SA’s most pressing economic, social and political problem.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST | I will fix load-shedding, Ramokgopa declares
Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng, sat down with Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, minister of electricity
The government’s latest plan to end the power cuts that have blighted society, sapped economic growth and soured the mood in boardrooms has a face: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Almost two weeks into the job as the electricity minister, Ramokgopa has no regrets about taking on one the toughest jobs in SA.
He sat down with Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng to outline his plan to resolve SA’s most pressing economic, social and political problem.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says there will be no political power play
Load-shedding plans ready to protect food supply, says Didiza
JOHN DLUDLU: Lack of transparency makes for scary government reconfiguration
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.