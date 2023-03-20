National

Electricity minister won’t end load-shedding, Eskom employees will, says Ramokgopa

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the workers of Eskom will be the driving force behind ending load-shedding in SA

BL Premium
20 March 2023 - 16:24 Thando Maeko

Eskom’s 42,000-strong workforce will be the driving force leading to the end of blackouts, not the government ministers, newly appointed minister of electricity  Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told the utility’s employees at Kriel power station Monday.

“The answers to our problems do not lie at Megawatt Park [Eskom headquarters in Johannesburg]...the problem [of load-shedding] will not be resolved by [public enterprises minister Pravin] Gordhan or Ramokgopa,” he said...

