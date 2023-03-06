National

Load-shedding moves to stage 5 after failure of five generating units

Stage 5 takes effect from 4pm and will continue until 5am on Tuesday

06 March 2023 - 15:30
Load-shedding is being ramped up, again. Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
Load-shedding is being ramped up, again. Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Load-shedding will increase to stage 5 on Monday afternoon after the failure of generating units at power utility Eskom’s plants. 

Eskom had initially announced that the country would stay on stage 4 load-shedding until Tuesday, which was meant to be reduced to stage 3 from Tuesday afternoon. But the power utility said five generating units failed, resulting in Eskom rolling out stage 5 from 4pm on Monday.  

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this will continue until 5am on Tuesday morning. “Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will resume until further notice,” she said. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Monday night. There are hopes he will finally appoint a minister of electricity after his announcement of the new portfolio last month to address the energy crisis. 

According to media reports, Ramaphosa’s infrastructure adviser Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is the preferred candidate for the job.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nehawu appeals strike interdict, industrial ...
National / Labour
2.
Nehawu appeals strike interdict, industrial ...
National / Labour
3.
State proposes drastic measures to save ailing ...
National
4.
Gauteng legislature speaker Mekgwe jets off on ...
National
5.
Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim dies at 53
National

Related Articles

Energy state of disaster will not bypass environment laws, says Creecy

National

Power restored to parts of Kenya after nationwide blackout

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.