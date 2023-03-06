National

Godongwana too optimistic on greylisting prognosis, warn critics

Finance minister’s prediction that SA will escape Financial Action Task Force’s greylist by mid-2024 is unrealistic, says FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger

06 March 2023 - 10:26 Garth Theunissen

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is being far too optimistic in predicting that SA will be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) greylist by mid-2024.

That much is clear based on the views of FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger, who says SA faces two to three years on the financial greylist, while one of the country’s leading compliance advisories says it may take up to five years to be removed...

