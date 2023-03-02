A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
The hits just keep on coming, with the South African government having kneecapped its business sector and its citizens yet again.
First, it was the government’s bungling over electricity, and complicity in the criminal deconstruction of Eskom. Now, by sitting on its hands when it comes to economic crime, its huge gamble with the country’s financial system has backfired...
Why greylisting matters for you, your investments and the country
