National

Poorest are paying R570 more a month for a basic food basket than a year ago

Foods that rose in price in February by 5% or more include maize meal, samp, butternut, spinach, cabbage, green peppers and oranges

01 March 2023 - 16:40 Suthentira Govender
South Africans who are struggling to keep their heads above water are forking out more for a basic food basket than they did last year. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya
South Africans who are struggling to keep their heads above water are forking out more for a basic food basket than they did last year. Picture: Khaya Ngwenya

South Africans are paying nearly R5,000 a month for a basic food basket — R570 more than a year ago.

The latest household affordability index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD), shows the average cost of a basket has increased by R572.64 (13.1%) — from R4,335.70 in February 2022 to R4,928.34 in February 2023.

The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

Foods that increased in price in February 2023 by 5% or more include maize meal, samp, butternut, spinach, cabbage, green peppers and oranges.

Rice, salt, soup, tomatoes, bananas and apples increased by 2% or more.

PMBEJD co-ordinator Mervyn Abrahams said the average cost to feed a child increased by R92.11 in the past year, now costing R864.06 a month for a basic nutritious diet.

Abrahams said child support grants are being used to buy food for children.

“Government has decided to increase the child support grant by R20 in April. This is an increase of 4.2%, while consumer price index (CPI) food inflation is 13.8%.”

In October the government will add R10 to the grant.

“The government’s decision is not bad simply because for six months of 2023 our children’s nutrition and health will not be protected from high food price inflation, but because the rand value of the grant is already set too low and far below the food poverty line, making the annual percentage increase a very small increment, essentially meaning children will not be protected for the entire 2023/2024 period.”

Abrahams said at R510, the child support grant would still be 23.1% below the food poverty line of R663 and lower still when updated food poverty lines are issued later in 2023.  

“Though this will get worse each month, the R510 off our current February data of the cost to feed a child a proper nutritious diet will come in at 41% short of the R864.06 expenditure required.”

PMBEJD has called for the R30 to be given in April, instead of being split.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eskom fraud: exorbitant prices paid at Tutuka ...
National
2.
I am the minister André de Ruyter spoke to, ...
National
3.
ANC ministers live in luxury as country goes under
National
4.
De Ruyter could have run Eskom better, says ...
National
5.
Corruption will increase as ANC gets closer to ...
National

Related Articles

Bread and cereal prices up 22% despite slowing inflation

Economy

Inflation slows but high food prices and weak rand risk outlook

Economy

Food inflation may have peaked but prices will remain high

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.