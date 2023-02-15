Economy

Bread and cereal prices up 22% despite slowing inflation

Analysts warn that rising food inflation and rand weakness will remain upside risks

15 February 2023 - 11:04 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 15 February 2023 - 23:00

Consumer inflation slowed for the third consecutive month in January, reaching its lowest level since May, but analysts warn that rising food inflation and rand weakness — mainly as a result of dollar strength — will remain upside risks to the Reserve Bank’s local inflation outlook.

While the slowdown in headline inflation from December’s 7.2% to January’s 6.9% was anticipated and in line with market expectations, the reading is still well above the Reserve Bank’s 3-6% target range...

