National

Foot soldiers arrested, but crime bosses remain elusive, says De Ruyter

Eskom CEO says there is significant progress in the battle against crime and corruption

BL Premium
20 February 2023 - 20:14 Denene Erasmus

Eskom will struggle to achieve the improvement it is hoping for in the performance of its power stations by the end of its financial year in March. But the efforts of its management to fight crime and corruption in its supply chains are starting to deliver results.

Eskom has begun to make progress in the “battle against crime”, said CEO André de Ruyter, who was accused in 2022 by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe of acting too much like a policeman...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.