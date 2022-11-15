×

National

Postbank in shambles still pushes for full banking licence

Auditor-general’s office points to Postbank’s antiquated systems and poor internal controls

15 November 2022 - 19:43 Bekezela Phakathi

The auditor-general’s office has raised doubt about Postbank’s ability to offer a “world-class” banking service, saying it has an unsecure network and is susceptible to cyber attack and fraud.  

Postbank, which has been operating under technically insolvent state-owned company the SA Post Office [Sapo], is pushing for a full banking licence to  allow it to engage in a full spread of banking activities, such as credit facilities. It has been operating in limited conditions, such as accepting deposits and offering card-based transactional and savings accounts predominantly to the underbanked and unbanked segments of the population. ..

