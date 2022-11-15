Postbank in shambles still pushes for full banking licence

Positive news on producer prices in the US is tempered by conflicting comments on the Fed’s possible rates strategy
Emergence of NGO organisations was a donor-driven form of elite capture of political space
Minister expresses frustration at the time it is taking to sell 51% of the national carrier to the Takatso Consortium
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Transaction Capital raises target as cash-strapped consumers opt for used cars
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
New footage shows Russian troops have withdrawn farther than expected after ejection from key city
Forward was injured playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
The auditor-general’s office has raised doubt about Postbank’s ability to offer a “world-class” banking service, saying it has an unsecure network and is susceptible to cyber attack and fraud.
Postbank, which has been operating under technically insolvent state-owned company the SA Post Office [Sapo], is pushing for a full banking licence to allow it to engage in a full spread of banking activities, such as credit facilities. It has been operating in limited conditions, such as accepting deposits and offering card-based transactional and savings accounts predominantly to the underbanked and unbanked segments of the population. ..
Auditor-general's office points to Postbank's antiquated systems and poor internal controls
