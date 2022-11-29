National

Postbank to overhaul IT systems in push for full banking licence

In August, the Postbank fraud team reported some accounts had differences in closing and opening balances, which flagged a fraudulent pattern

29 November 2022 - 17:25 Bekezela Phakathi

Postbank, which is eager for a full banking licence, says it is fast tracking the overhaul of its IT infrastructure, in a bid to stem losses after criminals managed to bypass its antiquated systems, siphoning at least R100m since 2021.

“Postbank has experienced multiple fraudulent incidents on the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiary grant system. The system has been flagged by the auditor-general as having control weaknesses,” Postbank acting CEO Lucas Ndala told MPs on Tuesday...

