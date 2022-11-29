Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
Coalitions enforce co-operation for the good of society and represent democracy at work
The official opposition will not enter into government with parties such as the EFF that do not share its ‘core principles’
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
Business Day TV talks to Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Industry warns 600,000 free-range turkeys and geese died or culled in the country's largest-ever outbreak so far
Neil Powell will take responsibility for the Sharks' on-field performances for the rest of the season
The defining race for the laurels of streaming technology began with an insult and a sneak attack
Postbank, which is eager for a full banking licence, says it is fast tracking the overhaul of its IT infrastructure, in a bid to stem losses after criminals managed to bypass its antiquated systems, siphoning at least R100m since 2021.
“Postbank has experienced multiple fraudulent incidents on the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiary grant system. The system has been flagged by the auditor-general as having control weaknesses,” Postbank acting CEO Lucas Ndala told MPs on Tuesday...
Postbank to overhaul IT systems in push for full banking licence
In August, the Postbank fraud team reported some accounts had differences in closing and opening balances, which flagged a fraudulent pattern
