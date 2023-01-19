Companies

WATCH: Are cryptocurrencies poised to recover in 2023?

Business Day TV speaks to Marius Reitz, Luno’s GM for Africa

19 January 2023 - 20:52
Marius Reitz, Luno GM for Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Marius Reitz, Luno GM for Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED

The crypto market took a knock in 2022. Bitcoin shed over 60% of its value as the market was rocked by macroeconomic factors such as rising inflation and high interest rates, as well as the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Business Day TV spoke to Marius Reitz, Luno’s GM for Africa, who shared his 2023 outlook for the industry.​

