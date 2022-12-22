What if gold were easier to trade, but still the world's best store of value? That's the World Gold Council's plan
Arthur Fraser likes to keep out of the public eye. Usually, you only hear of him when he’s surfaced to drop another political bombshell.
Over a decade ago, he paved Jacob Zuma’s road to the presidency by leaking classified intelligence tape recordings. More recently, he was the architect of Cyril Ramaphosa’s political near-demise, when he charged that the president had tried to cover up the theft of a large amount of dollars from his game farm, Phala Phala. ..
politics newsmaker of the year
The man who (almost) toppled a president
In recent months, Arthur Fraser has had arguably a stronger impact on local politics than anyone — first by paroling Jacob Zuma, then almost forcing Cyril Ramaphosa to quit
Arthur Fraser likes to keep out of the public eye. Usually, you only hear of him when he's surfaced to drop another political bombshell.
Over a decade ago, he paved Jacob Zuma's road to the presidency by leaking classified intelligence tape recordings. More recently, he was the architect of Cyril Ramaphosa's political near-demise, when he charged that the president had tried to cover up the theft of a large amount of dollars from his game farm, Phala Phala. ..
