Features

politics newsmaker of the year

The man who (almost) toppled a president

In recent months, Arthur Fraser has had arguably a stronger impact on local politics than anyone — first by paroling Jacob Zuma, then almost forcing Cyril Ramaphosa to quit

22 December 2022 - 05:00 Carien Du Plessis

Arthur Fraser likes to keep out of the public eye. Usually, you only hear of him when he’s surfaced to drop another political bombshell.

Over a decade ago, he paved Jacob Zuma’s road to the presidency by leaking classified intelligence tape recordings. More recently, he was the architect of Cyril Ramaphosa’s political near-demise, when he charged that the president had tried to cover up the theft of a large amount of dollars from his game farm, Phala Phala. ..

