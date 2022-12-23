Building state capacity for a just energy transition

Local currency has notched up gains every day since the president was re-elected to lead the ANC
There is leadership in SA that has the vision, creativity and resolve to move the country forward, and if South Africans embrace a future that sees it at the centre of Africa’s renaissance, that ...
In Africa the sector’s annual contribution to GDP grew on average 2.6%
Stan Mathabatha is expected to come under heavy fire over his failed attempt to ditch Cyril Ramaphosa
The need for more reliable sources of energy adds to costs, which are difficult to pass on to consumers
The weakening of the rand against the US dollar, continued electricity shortages over the year and high unemployment will feed into a bleak level of consumer confidence
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, host Mudiwa Gavaza discusses the outlook for the holiday season in terms of travel and accommodation and consumer spending
Thousands could be laid off as deals dwindle and economic gloom takes hold, say recruiters and compensation experts
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The idea of a just green transition has rightly captured imaginations and shaped political commitments globally. SA’s Just Transition Framework, adopted in August, is one of the most exciting of these commitments.
The framework is backed by an $8.5bn pledge from the US, EU, UK, France and Germany to help the country — the world’s 13th largest carbon dioxide emitter and the largest in Africa — accelerate its transition from coal to clean energy. This pledge was part of the 2021 Just Energy Transition Partnership, which has since become a model for similar partnerships around the world. Crucially, SA’s framework recognises the necessity of bringing social and economic goals into alignment with climate goals. This path is as challenging as it is vital...
Building state capacity for a just energy transition
To maintain its credibility, the Just Transition Framework must be translated into meaningful action in 2023, including a sustained commitment to bold goals and investments to bolster government’s capabilities
