National SAA and Transnet malaise expected in first part of state capture report Little-known group Democracy in Action failed in its bid to block Raymond Zondo's handover of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africans will soon know some of the outcomes of the state capture inquiry, when acting chief justice Raymond Zondo hands over the first part of the commission’s final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon.

Business Day is reliably informed that the first part of the much-awaited report will focus on graft at aviation state-owned enterprises — including national carrier SAA, SAA Technical and SA Express — and rail utility Transnet. ..