Why we’ll never see R600 flights again

After the tumult of Covid, the South African airline industry seems to be entering clearer skies. The good news is that prices are starting to stabilise. The bad news is that the days of cheap tickets are gone

01 December 2022 - 05:00 Paul Ash

Air-travelling South Africans waiting for the return of R600 flights between Joburg and Cape Town shouldn’t hold their breath.

The industry was already nosediving before Covid hit. But the pandemic travel shutdown, and South Africa’s stumbling economic recovery, have meant the good times are gone — and gone for good, say local airline bosses...

