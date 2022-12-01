The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
A string of confidential Steinhoff documents lays bare the mechanics of the dodgy dealings in Europe responsible for the vast majority of the R106bn fraud
South Africa had 200,000 new HIV infections in 2021, according to UNAids. A new injection called CAB-LA could be a game-changer
Politically the recommendation emboldens Ramaphosa’s enemies in the ANC — of whom there are many — and also hobbles his bid for a second term at the helm of the ruling party
The cracks in the governing party’s approach to the transition in 1994 are partly behind the economic crisis we sit with today, writes Pieter du Toit in his new book
Air-travelling South Africans waiting for the return of R600 flights between Joburg and Cape Town shouldn’t hold their breath.
The industry was already nosediving before Covid hit. But the pandemic travel shutdown, and South Africa’s stumbling economic recovery, have meant the good times are gone — and gone for good, say local airline bosses...
Why we’ll never see R600 flights again
After the tumult of Covid, the South African airline industry seems to be entering clearer skies. The good news is that prices are starting to stabilise. The bad news is that the days of cheap tickets are gone
