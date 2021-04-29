National Encouraging signs of a revitalised Sars, says Edward Kieswetter However, the Sars commissioner cautions there is still a long way to go to rebuild the tax agency BL PREMIUM

It is too early to declare victory in the turnaround of Sars from the deterioration it suffered during state capture but there are encouraging signs of progress, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter said on Thursday.

“It is a work in progress — we still have much to do. However, we are encouraged that the staff levels, the levels of engagement, are beginning to bear evidence. We still have a long way to build the full capacity required to effectively execute our mandate,” the commissioner said at a conference on accelerating public-sector reform organised by think-tank Government and Public Policy (GAPP)...