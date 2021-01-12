BIG READ: The heaps are smaller, but trash still clogs the corridors of power

January 2021. There are hospital beds in parking basements. People lie on stretchers suffocating, waiting in vain for a lifeline. “My friend’s friend has just been found dead in her apartment,” goes a tweet. A representative from the Funeral Practitioners Association reports that the industry is running out of coffins.

It is three months after The Unlikely Mr Rogue was launched. The book ends with a description of the first wave of Covid-19, and the first failure of the broken SA state to deliver hospital supplies and social assistance to communities who can’t isolate without starving. The first anger vis à vis those who were ordering fake scooter ambulances while arresting citizens for walking has materialised already. “For every politician, official, business et cetera, who looted money for health, water, housing, education, for every one of you who mismanaged, you are the reason the poor are more vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus,” I quote broadcaster and author Redi Tlhabi. “And you are trash.”

Earlier in the book I describe the trash: ruling party NEC member Mduduzi Manana, for instance, so proud of his crystal staircase, chandelier, domestic worker in French maid uniform and the room for his shoes that he posted a whole video of it on social media. The state institution head who exhorts his employees to dance for him, give him presents and praise-sing for his silk shirt with the amazing thread count; who happily smiles when a sycophant calls him “the greatest blesser”. The gangsters who joke and dance with Zuma. The men with the supercars and the potbellies and trophy little girl mistresses, who call each other “leadership”.

The book is the story of Ivan Pillay and myself, and our past 30 years in SA after we found each other in Lusaka: he a freedom fighter, I a journalist and activist. But a large part of it deals with the country’s recent history, marked by the actions of looters who emptied the state of any and all good civil servants who stood in their way. Ivan was among those who were hounded out. Ever since then I have been asked about what that was like.

The most memorable time that this happened — it’s also in the book — was on August 25 2016, when I picketed outside the General Piet Joubert building in Visagie Street, Pretoria with some friends and comrades. Inside, Ivan and Johann van Loggerenberg were being interrogated about the so-called SA Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit”. Reporters queued to ask me how much my family had suffered and I didn’t know what to say. Because I, and our family, were still relatively fine. Ivan’s former colleagues in the Sars investigative unit, who had been on the coalface of fighting tax evaders and organised crime, had suffered a lot more: they were assaulted, burgled, fired, smeared, stressed and tormented beyond belief.