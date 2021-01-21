Features / Cover Story Eat the rich: Sars targets wealthy tax cheats As ‘lifestyle audits’ are proposed to unearth tax cheats, the problem of SA’s tax morality goes far deeper than just wringing more from the wealthy BL PREMIUM

Last week judge Dennis Davis was entertaining friends visiting SA from England. The conversation inevitably turned to his proposal for a new range of "lifestyle audits" for the wealthy, to close the tap on the billions vanishing in lost tax revenue.

"They said to me: ‘If you look around at the streets of Joburg or Cape Town, there are far more Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Aston Martins than we see in England.’ So, where is all this money?" asks Davis, in an interview with the FM this week...