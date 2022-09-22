FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption
In July, load-shedding left Charlotte Maxeke hospital without a CT scanner, a machine that could have helped a patient who had a serious brain injury
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter believes fears that SA’s personal income tax base is being hollowed out by unemployment and emigration are overblown. He argues the tax base is growing, compliance is ...
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
The scourge of slow growth and rising unemployment that has plagued SA over the past decade has had two big consequences: rapidly increasing government debt and worsening poverty. Now, as demands grow for increased income support for unemployed adults, doubts are being raised about the sustainability of the country’s tax base.
Many South Africans are worried that, in the absence of faster growth, the small, ageing tax base will buckle under the burden of higher taxes — especially if a budget-busting basic income grant (BIG) is instituted by a ruling party desperate to shore up waning support...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EXCLUSIVE: The truth about our taxes
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter believes fears that SA’s personal income tax base is being hollowed out by unemployment and emigration are overblown. He argues that the tax base is growing, compliance is paying off and financial emigration is inconsequential. Nonetheless, there are warning lights flashing
The scourge of slow growth and rising unemployment that has plagued SA over the past decade has had two big consequences: rapidly increasing government debt and worsening poverty. Now, as demands grow for increased income support for unemployed adults, doubts are being raised about the sustainability of the country’s tax base.
Many South Africans are worried that, in the absence of faster growth, the small, ageing tax base will buckle under the burden of higher taxes — especially if a budget-busting basic income grant (BIG) is instituted by a ruling party desperate to shore up waning support...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.