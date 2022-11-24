National

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks demands reinstatement

24 November 2022 - 20:39 Andisiwe Makinana

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wants to be reinstated to his positions in parliament, saying his suspension last year was illegal. 

Dirks has written to ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina demanding reinstatement as ANC whip in the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and as the questions whip of the ANC parliamentary caucus. His membership of the party’s strategy committee was also suspended and his Scopa membership withdrawn.        ..

