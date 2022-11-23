National

Parliament could apply to court for extension of deadline to adopt electoral bill

There are doubts that parliament will be able to process the bill before the December 10 deadline

23 November 2022 - 16:53 Linda Ensor

Parliament’s legal advisers are exploring the possibility of applying to the Constitutional Court for an extension of the December 10 deadline for parliament to adopt the Electoral Amendment Bill.

This would be the second application for an extension, the first being made in June when it was quite clear that parliament would not meet the June 10 deadline to adopt the bill. In that instance the court extended the deadline by six months...

