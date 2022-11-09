×

National

US and SA treasuries meet to discuss how to stop money laundering

Representatives from Sub-Saharan banks, central banks and supervisory bodies participated in talks

09 November 2022 - 16:47 Linda Ensor

The treasury departments of SA and the US have collaborated in bringing together representatives of central banks, private banks and financial supervisory bodies in Sub-Saharan Africa, for a two-day meeting in Cape Town to discuss measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The dialogue aimed to provide an avenue for co-operation and to facilitate dialogue on money laundering and terrorism financing, which can negatively affect the integrity of the banking sector in the region...

