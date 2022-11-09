European stock markets were lower, US equity futures were mixed and Asian shares edged up
Representatives from Sub-Saharan banks, central banks and supervisory bodies participated in talks
The treasury departments of SA and the US have collaborated in bringing together representatives of central banks, private banks and financial supervisory bodies in Sub-Saharan Africa, for a two-day meeting in Cape Town to discuss measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
The dialogue aimed to provide an avenue for co-operation and to facilitate dialogue on money laundering and terrorism financing, which can negatively affect the integrity of the banking sector in the region...
US and SA treasuries meet to discuss how to stop money laundering
