Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Donkeygate sticks around with mulish stubbornness, making an ass of us all

Folk from positivegate will spot the slightly nasty truth — those carts are platinum-grade by ANC standards

14 November 2022 - 18:41

I don’t want to underplay ANC corruption, but on the scale of SA scandals, with state capture near the top and construction mafias, Eskom saboteurs and politically deployed idiots somewhere in the middle, I’m afraid Donkeygate is less a storm in a teacup than a sneeze near an espresso cup.      

Of course, I understand why John Steenhuisen and others in the opposition have been tweeting that slogan as hard as they can since the news broke that the North West government paid R780,000 for 20 unusable donkey carts: everyone knows putting “gate” on the end of a word automatically makes it sound rotten to the core thanks to the infamous Watergategate scandalgate that ended Richard Nixon’s presidencygate...

