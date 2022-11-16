×

National

Mondli Gungubele must report to Scopa on SSA vetting, say parliament’s lawyers

Gungubele has refused to provide that report, saying he would only do so to parliament's joint standing committee on intelligence

16 November 2022 - 10:53 Linda Ensor

Minister in the presidency in charge of the State Security Agency (SSA) Mondli Gungubele, or deputy Zizi Kodwa, must abide by the request of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to report on SSA vetting of employees of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), or be summonsed to do so if they refuse.

This is the legal advice given to Scopa by parliament's chief legal adviser, Zuraya Adhikarie...

