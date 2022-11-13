×

National

Now for prosecutions, says a victim of state capture at Sars

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 17:31 Erin Bates

While SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter did well in compensating scores of current and former employees adversely affected by state capture, the victims say more must be done, including prosecuting those who sought to collapse the tax agency. 

Stefanie Fick, head of legal for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), a nonprofit focused on government graft and public-fund abuse, said compensation for those affected by state capture was “an excellent idea”. ..

