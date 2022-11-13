Now for prosecutions, says a victim of state capture at Sars

SA investors place their bets on the Fed going easy on its recent aggressive rates hikes and announcing a smaller rise in December
The waves of disruption in recent years, from the pandemic to the new cold war, have created a watershed in global dynamics
The decision not to allocate funding to the SOE in the budget policy statement tabled last month was erroneous, says Boyce Maneli
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Firm agrees to pay sum after investigation into allegations of corrupt dealings with the department of water & sanitation
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Blast rocks a busy pedestrian street in the centre of the Turkish city
Alejandro Garnacho nets the winner in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
While SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter did well in compensating scores of current and former employees adversely affected by state capture, the victims say more must be done, including prosecuting those who sought to collapse the tax agency.
Stefanie Fick, head of legal for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), a nonprofit focused on government graft and public-fund abuse, said compensation for those affected by state capture was “an excellent idea”. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Now for prosecutions, says a victim of state capture at Sars
While SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter did well in compensating scores of current and former employees adversely affected by state capture, the victims say more must be done, including prosecuting those who sought to collapse the tax agency.
Stefanie Fick, head of legal for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), a nonprofit focused on government graft and public-fund abuse, said compensation for those affected by state capture was “an excellent idea”. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.