×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Higher-than-expected SA trade surplus surprises Sars

The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August

BL Premium
31 October 2022 - 16:01 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s balance of trade surprised economists on Monday, recording a trade surplus above market expectations in September, SA Revenue Service (Sars) data showed.

SA recorded a trade balance surplus of R19.70bn in September — well above August’s R7.2bn, the smallest trade surplus in seven months — and above the Thomson Reuters consensus of a R5.0bn surplus...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.