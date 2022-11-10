It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
COP27 could give an award for cynicism in reducing noxious emissions
Lula and Bibi are back in the saddle. Will Trump be next?
SA’s police service is in crisis. The top-heavy structure of the institution is hampering effective crime fighting, there’s little stability at the highest levels, officers themselves have been ...
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
Here’s something to consider next time you see someone furtively sucking on a cigarette in one of the few public spots smoking is still allowed: every cigarette smoked in this country contributes just over R1 to the fiscus.
Or, at least, it would if every cigarette were purchased legitimately. This, it turns out, is unlikely. South Africa boasts a world-beating level of illicit tobacco trading: depending on who you trust, it is either 54% or 70%, and it costs the fiscus between R12bn and R19bn a year...
Revenue billions go up in smoke
The tobacco industry may well be overstating matters when it claims 70% of the local cigarette market is illicit. But the more tempered figure of 54% from recent independent research is still way above the global average
